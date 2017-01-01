Hotels in Salt Lake City

  Grand America Hotel Salt Lake City5 star hotel

    555 South Main Street, Salt Lake City, United States, 84111, Map
    8.8
    Superb
    Based on 14 reviews
    Grand America Hotel photos Room
    Wi-Fi
    Parking

    USD 20 per day
    Luggage storage
    24-hour

    Late check-in/ -out

    24-hour reception

    24-hour room service

    24-hour security
    Food/ Drinks

    Poolside snack bar

    A la carte restaurant

    Coffee/Tea in lobby

    Cafe
    Fitness/ Gym

    Fitness center
    Swimming pool

    Seasonal outdoor pool

    Indoor heated swimming pool
    Spa and relaxation

    Jacuzzi

    Massage

    Spa & wellness center

    The elegant 5-star Grand America Hotel boasts allergy free rooms and a Jacuzzi as well as setting in a business district of Salt Lake City. The hotel was opened in 2001 and remains an example of European architecture in Salt Lake City ever since.

    From
    US$290
    per night
    Check Rates
    Not available

  Radisson Hotel Salt Lake City Downtown3 star hotel

    215 West South Temple, Salt Lake City, United States, 84101, Map
    7.8
    Fabulous
    Based on 33 reviews
    Radisson Hotel Salt Lake City Downtown photos Exterior
    Wi-Fi
    Parking

    USD 15 per day
    Luggage storage
    24-hour

    24-hour reception

    24-hour security

    24-hour business center
    Food/ Drinks

    Bar/ Lounge area

    Restaurant

    Coffee shop
    Shuttle

    Airport shuttle
    Fitness/ Gym

    Fitness center
    Swimming pool

    Indoor swimming pool

    Situated in the center of Salt Lake City, the contemporary Radisson Hotel Salt Lake City Downtown offers non-smoking rooms. The hotel was opened in 1985, renovated in 2012 and is housed in a 14-storey building.

    From
    US$134
    per night
    Check Rates
    Not available

  Doubletree Suites By Hilton Hotel Salt Lake City3 star hotel

    110 West 600 South, Salt Lake City, United States, Map
    8.4
    Superb
    Based on 13 reviews
    Doubletree Suites By Hilton Hotel Salt Lake City photos Interior
    Paid Wi-Fi

    USD 4.95 per day
    Parking

    USD 12 per day
    Luggage storage
    24-hour

    24-hour reception

    24-hour business center
    Food/ Drinks

    Bar/ Lounge area

    Restaurant buffet

    Welcome drink
    Shuttle

    Free airport shuttle
    Fitness/ Gym

    Fitness center
    Swimming pool

    Outdoor swimming pool

    Indoor swimming pool

    Situated in the center of Salt Lake City, the contemporary Doubletree Suites By Hilton Hotel Salt Lake City offers quiet rooms. Guests can reach Family History Library within a 20-minute walk.

    From
    US$142
    per night
    Check Rates
    Not available

  Homewood Suites By Hilton Salt Lake City-Downtown3 star hotel

    423 West 300 South, Salt Lake City, United States, 84101, Map
    8.4
    Superb
    Based on 13 reviews
    Homewood Suites By Hilton Salt Lake City-Downtown photos Room
    Free Wi-Fi

    Free Wi-Fi in rooms
    Parking

    USD 10 per day
    Luggage storage
    24-hour

    24-hour reception

    24-hour security
    Food/ Drinks

    Bar/ Lounge area

    Coffee/Tea in lobby

    Restaurant buffet

    Welcome drink

    Picnic area/ Tables
    Fitness/ Gym

    Fitness center
    Swimming pool

    Outdoor swimming pool

    Indoor heated swimming pool
    Spa and relaxation

    Jacuzzi

    Spa & wellness center

    Set in the center of Salt Lake City, the comfortable Homewood Suites By Hilton Salt Lake City-Downtown provides beautiful rooms. The hotel's ideal location offers quick access to an art gallery and a theater.

    From
    US$151
    per night
    Check Rates
    Not available

  Hilton Garden Inn Salt Lake City Downtown3 star hotel

    250 West 600 South, Salt Lake City, United States, 84101, Map
    9.0
    Superb
    Based on 28 reviews
    Hilton Garden Inn Salt Lake City Downtown photos Exterior
    Wi-Fi
    Parking

    On-site parking
    Luggage storage
    24-hour

    Late check-in/ -out

    24-hour reception
    Food/ Drinks

    Bar/ Lounge area

    Restaurant

    Welcome drink

    Cafe

    Coffee shop
    Shuttle

    Free airport shuttle
    Fitness/ Gym

    Fitness center
    Swimming pool

    Outdoor swimming pool

    Indoor swimming pool

    Hilton Garden Inn Salt Lake City Downtown is a 3-star property offering a heated indoor pool, an outdoor swimming pool and a golf course in the heart of Salt Lake City. Hilton Garden Inn Salt Lake City Downtown has been welcoming guests to its cozy rooms since 2006.

    From
    US$141
    per night
    Check Rates
    Not available

  Best Western Plus Airport Inn & Suites Salt Lake City3 star hotel

    5433 W Wiley Post Way, Salt Lake City, United States, 84116, Map
    8.6
    Superb
    Based on 23 reviews
    Best Western Plus Airport Inn & Suites photos Interior
    Wi-Fi
    Parking

    On-site parking
    Luggage storage
    24-hour

    Late check-in/ -out

    24-hour reception
    Food/ Drinks

    Bar/ Lounge area

    Restaurant

    Cafe

    Snack bar
    Shuttle

    Free airport shuttle
    Fitness/ Gym

    Fitness center
    Swimming pool

    Outdoor swimming pool

    Indoor swimming pool

    The 3-star Best Western Plus Airport Inn & Suites places guests abound 13 km from Liberty Park. Operating in Salt Lake City since 2012, this hotel features contemporary architecture and modern comforts.

    From
    US$88
    per night
    Check Rates
    Not available

  Salt Lake Marriott Downtown At City Creek Hotel Salt Lake City4 star hotel

    75 South West Temple, Salt Lake City, United States, 84101, Map
    8.2
    Fabulous
    Based on 14 reviews
    Salt Lake Marriott Downtown At City Creek photos Exterior
    Paid Wi-Fi

    Paid Wi-Fi in rooms
    Parking

    USD 12 per day
    Luggage storage
    24-hour

    24-hour reception

    24-hour room service
    Food/ Drinks

    Bar/ Lounge area

    A la carte restaurant

    Cafe

    Coffee shop
    Fitness/ Gym

    Fitness center
    Swimming pool

    Seasonal outdoor pool

    Indoor swimming pool
    Spa and relaxation

    Jacuzzi

    Spa & wellness center

    The elegant 4-star Salt Lake Marriott Downtown At City Creek Hotel is set in a natural area within a 5-minute walk of City Creek Center. Since 1981, it has been hosting guests in the center of Salt Lake City.

    From
    US$220
    per night
    Check Rates
    Not available

  Hilton Salt Lake City Center Hotel4 star hotel

    255 South West Temple, Salt Lake City, United States, 84101, Map
    7.4
    Very good
    Based on 15 reviews
    Hilton Salt Lake City Center photos Interior
    Paid Wi-Fi
    Parking

    Paid parking
    Luggage storage
    24-hour

    Late check-in/ -out

    24-hour reception

    24-hour security
    Food/ Drinks

    Bar/ Lounge area

    Restaurant
    Shuttle

    Paid airport shuttle
    Fitness/ Gym

    Fitness center
    Swimming pool

    Indoor heated swimming pool

    Hilton Salt Lake City Center Hotel is a 4-star property situated about 27 km from Great Salt Lake State Park. This intimate hotel dates from 1983 and was refurbished in 2012.

    From
    US$158
    per night
    Check Rates
    Not available

  Comfort Inn Downtown Salt Lake City3 star hotel

    171 West 500 South, Salt Lake City, United States, 84101, Map
    8.0
    Fabulous
    Based on 8 reviews
    Comfort Inn Downtown photos Exterior
    Wi-Fi
    Parking

    On-site parking
    Luggage storage
    24-hour

    24-hour reception
    Food/ Drinks

    Restaurant buffet

    Coffee shop

    Picnic area/ Tables
    Shuttle

    Free airport shuttle
    Fitness/ Gym

    Fitness center
    Swimming pool

    Outdoor swimming pool

    The business 3-star Comfort Inn Downtown provides turndown service, room service and laundry to ensure guests a comfortable stay. The building was renovated in 2010.

    From
    US$100
    per night
    Check Rates
    Not available

  Salt Lake City Marriott City Center Hotel4 star hotel

    220 South State Street, Salt Lake City, United States, 84111, Map
    8.4
    Superb
    Based on 18 reviews
    Salt Lake City Marriott City Center photos Exterior
    Wi-Fi
    Parking

    USD 14 per day
    Luggage storage
    24-hour

    24-hour check-in

    24-hour reception

    24-hour room service
    Food/ Drinks

    Cafe

    Coffee shop

    Lobby bar
    Fitness/ Gym

    Fitness center
    Swimming pool

    Outdoor swimming pool

    Indoor heated swimming pool
    Spa and relaxation

    Jacuzzi

    Massage

    Spa & wellness center

    Surrounded by a theater, a palace and a temple, Salt Lake City Marriott City Center Hotel offers 359 guestrooms featuring a captivating view. Salt Lake City Marriott City Center Hotel has been welcoming guests to its non-smoking rooms since 2000.

    From
    US$206
    per night
    Check Rates
    Not available

  Hampton Inn Salt Lake City Central3 star hotel

    2055 South Redwood Road, Salt Lake City, United States, 84104, Map
    8.0
    Fabulous
    Based on 11 reviews
    Hampton Inn Salt Lake City Central photos Interior
    Wi-Fi
    Parking

    On-site parking
    Luggage storage
    24-hour

    24-hour check-in

    24-hour reception
    Food/ Drinks

    Bar/ Lounge area

    Restaurant buffet

    Welcome drink
    Fitness/ Gym

    Fitness center
    Swimming pool

    Outdoor swimming pool

    Indoor swimming pool
    Spa and relaxation

    Jacuzzi

    Spa & wellness center

    Situated near ski resorts, the 3-star Hampton Inn Salt Lake City Central offers an indoor heated swimming pool, an outdoor swimming pool and a golf course. Hampton Inn Salt Lake City Central has been welcoming guests to its non-smoking rooms since 1998.

    From
    US$125
    per night
    Check Rates
    Not available

  Hampton Inn Salt Lake City-Downtown3 star hotel

    425 South 300 West, Salt Lake City, United States, 84101, Map
    8.4
    Superb
    Based on 184 reviews
    Hampton Inn Salt Lake City-Downtown photos Facilities
    Wi-Fi
    Parking

    On-site parking
    Luggage storage
    24-hour

    Late check-in/ -out

    24-hour reception

    24-hour business center
    Food/ Drinks

    Coffee/Tea in lobby

    Restaurant buffet

    Coffee shop
    Fitness/ Gym

    Fitness center
    Swimming pool

    Outdoor swimming pool

    Indoor swimming pool
    Spa and relaxation

    Jacuzzi

    Spa & wellness center

    Nestled in the center of Salt Lake City, the 3-star Hampton Inn Salt Lake City-Downtown offers direct access to ski resorts. Hampton Inn Salt Lake City-Downtown has been welcoming guests to its non-smoking rooms since 1996.

    From
    US$144
    per night
    Check Rates
    Not available

  Hilton Garden Inn Salt Lake City Airport3 star hotel

    4975 Wiley Post Way, Salt Lake City, United States, 84116, Map
    8.2
    Fabulous
    Based on 9 reviews
    Hilton Garden Inn Salt Lake City Airport photos Interior
    Wi-Fi
    Parking

    On-site parking
    Luggage storage
    24-hour

    24-hour reception

    24-hour room service

    24-hour business center
    Food/ Drinks

    Bar/ Lounge area

    Restaurant

    Coffee/Tea in lobby

    Snack bar
    Shuttle

    Free airport shuttle
    Fitness/ Gym

    Fitness center
    Swimming pool

    Indoor swimming pool

    The 3-star Hilton Garden Inn Salt Lake City Airport provides ideal lodging in downtown Salt Lake City. Hilton Garden Inn Salt Lake City Airport has been welcoming guests to its non-smoking rooms since 2012.

    From
    US$189
    per night
    Check Rates
    Not available

  Courtyard Salt Lake City Airport Hotel3 star hotel

    4843 West Douglas Corrigan Way, Salt Lake City, United States, 84116, Map
    8.0
    Fabulous
    Based on 9 reviews
    Courtyard Salt Lake City Airport photos Exterior
    Free Wi-Fi

    Free Wi-Fi in public areas
    Parking

    On-site parking
    Luggage storage
    24-hour

    Late check-in/ -out

    24-hour reception

    24-hour room service

    24-hour business center
    Food/ Drinks

    Bar/ Lounge area

    Restaurant

    Coffee/Tea in lobby

    Cafe

    Snack bar

    Coffee shop
    Shuttle

    Free airport shuttle
    Fitness/ Gym

    Fitness center
    Swimming pool

    Outdoor swimming pool

    Indoor swimming pool

    Courtyard Salt Lake City Airport Hotel is a 3-star welcoming guesthouse, located close to the beach. Founded in 1999, the hotel underwent a renovation in 2007.

    From
    US$136
    per night
    Check Rates
    Not available

  Salt Lake City Marriott University Park Hotel3 star hotel

    480 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, United States, 84108, Map
    7.6
    Fabulous
    Based on 38 reviews
    Salt Lake City Marriott University Park photos Interior
    Wi-Fi
    Parking

    On-site parking
    Luggage storage
    24-hour

    24-hour reception
    Food/ Drinks

    Bar/ Lounge area

    A la carte restaurant

    Cafe
    Shuttle

    Free shuttle service
    Fitness/ Gym

    Fitness center
    Swimming pool

    Indoor swimming pool

    A 20-minute walk from Utah Museum of Natural History, Salt Lake City Marriott University Park Hotel is a 3-star quiet property offering a beautiful accommodation. Residing in a 7-story building, the hotel was opened in 1987 and renovated in 2006.

    From
    US$211
    per night
    Check Rates
    Not available

  Hyatt Place Salt Lake City/Downtown/The Gateway Hotel3 star hotel

    55 North 400 West, Salt Lake City, United States, 84101, Map
    9.4
    Exceptional
    Based on 66 reviews
    Hyatt Place Salt Lake City/Downtown/The Gateway photos Exterior
    Wi-Fi
    Parking

    USD 10 per day
    Luggage storage
    24-hour

    Late check-in/ -out

    24-hour reception

    24-hour business center
    Food/ Drinks

    Bar/ Lounge area

    Coffee/Tea in lobby

    Coffee shop
    Shuttle

    Shuttle service
    Fitness/ Gym

    Fitness center
    Swimming pool

    Seasonal outdoor pool

    The stylish Hyatt Place Salt Lake City/Downtown/The Gateway Hotel is situated minutes away from ski areas in Salt Lake City. Hyatt Place Salt Lake City/Downtown/The Gateway Hotel has been welcoming guests to its designer rooms since 2009.

    From
    US$164
    per night
    Check Rates
    Not available

  Hampton Inn Salt Lake City/Murray3 star hotel

    606 West 4500 South, Salt Lake City, United States, 84123, Map
    6.8
    Very good
    Based on 23 reviews
    Hampton Inn Salt Lake City/Murray photos Interior
    Wi-Fi
    Parking

    On-site parking
    Luggage storage
    24-hour

    Late check-in/ -out

    24-hour reception

    24-hour security
    Food/ Drinks

    Bar/ Lounge area

    Coffee/Tea in lobby

    Restaurant buffet

    Welcome drink
    Fitness/ Gym

    Fitness center
    Swimming pool

    Indoor swimming pool
    Spa and relaxation

    Jacuzzi

    Spa & wellness center

    The 3-star Hampton Inn Salt Lake City/Murray places guests abound 11 km from Eagle Gate. Operating in Salt Lake City since 1997, this hotel features French architecture and modern comforts.

    From
    US$112
    per night
    Check Rates
    Not available

  Fairfield Inn Salt Lake City South3 star hotel

    594 West 4500 South, Salt Lake City, United States, 84123, Map
    8.6
    Superb
    Based on 7 reviews
    Fairfield Inn Salt Lake City South photos Exterior
    Wi-Fi
    Parking

    On-site parking
    Luggage storage
    24-hour

    24-hour reception
    Food/ Drinks

    Poolside snack bar

    Coffee/Tea in lobby

    Pub

    Cafe

    Picnic area/ Tables
    Shuttle

    Airport shuttle
    Fitness/ Gym

    Fitness center
    Swimming pool

    Indoor swimming pool

    Fairfield Inn Salt Lake City South is rated 3 stars and is placed about 11 km from Eagle Gate. Founded in 1998, the hotel underwent a renovation in 2012.

    From
    US$153
    per night
    Check Rates
    Not available

  Sheraton Salt Lake City Hotel4 star hotel

    150 West 500 South, Salt Lake City, United States, 84101, Map
    7.4
    Very good
    Based on 26 reviews
    Sheraton Salt Lake City Hotel photos Facilities
    Wi-Fi
    Parking

    On-site parking
    Luggage storage
    24-hour

    24-hour check-in

    24-hour reception
    Food/ Drinks

    Bar/ Lounge area

    Restaurant
    Shuttle

    Free airport shuttle
    Fitness/ Gym

    Fitness center
    Swimming pool

    Seasonal outdoor pool

    Heated swimming pool

    The world-class 4-star Sheraton Salt Lake City Hotel boasts a sauna and a hairdresser as well as setting in a downtown district of Salt Lake City. Founded in 1975, the hotel underwent a renovation in 2009.

    From
    US$147
    per night
    Check Rates
    Not available

  Doubletree By Hilton Hotel Salt Lake City Airport4 star hotel

    5151 Wiley Post Way, Salt Lake City, United States, 84115-2891, Map
    7.4
    Very good
    Based on 19 reviews
    Doubletree By Hilton Hotel Salt Lake City Airport photos Room
    Wi-Fi
    Parking

    Paid parking
    Luggage storage
    24-hour

    Late check-in/ -out

    24-hour reception

    24-hour security

    24-hour business center
    Food/ Drinks

    Bar/ Lounge area

    Restaurant

    Coffee/Tea in lobby

    Coffee shop
    Shuttle

    Free airport shuttle
    Fitness/ Gym

    Fitness center
    Swimming pool

    Outdoor swimming pool

    Indoor heated swimming pool

    Featuring allergy free rooms, a golf course and a sports court, Doubletree By Hilton Hotel Salt Lake City Airport is situated next to a temple and a palace of Salt Lake City. The stylish hotel was built in 1980 and refurbished in 2007.

    From
    US$95
    per night
    Check Rates
    Not available
See more hotels matching your selection criteria:

City Guide: Salt Lake City

     "This is the right place," said Brigham Young, the first Mormon pioneer in Salt Lake City.

     He drew up plans to convert this dry valley with small salty lake into a vibrant city. Young intended it to become a new hometown to protect Mormons from persecution. This valley seemed to him a good place, because of its protected location with the high Wasatch Mountains on the east side and a vast desert to the west of the area.

     You can see why Young choose this place to establish Salt Lake City for yourself and Booked.net can help you if choose one of the hotels offered on-line. Be it cheap hotel in Salt Lake City to luxury offers we have them all at Booked.net. You can check them out, listed with maps, photos and secure forms.

     From the first days Young and his fellow settlers worked hard to harvest crops before winter and dreamed of their new emerging home. But Salt Lake City grew more than anybody could have dreamed of. As soon as railroad arrived to the city it became a trade post drawing huge investments to the area. It became an influential industrial hub thriving on railroads and mines. Meanwhile, businesses brought workers to the territory and Salt Lake City was able to lay claim to becoming a prosperous city.

     This immigrant boom shifted the Marmon majority towards a comprehensive mix of religion and ethnicity today in the city live 1.9 percent American Indian and Alaska Native, 4.7 percent Asian, 1.5 percent Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander. This 183,171-strong population occupies a total area of 110.4sqmiles.

     When comes to Salt Lake City, after its location it is associated with diverse cultural scene including arts, such events as the 2002 Olympic Winter Games and variety of sites. Attractions include;

- Salt Lake City and County Building, a seat of city's government since 1894

- Utah State Capitol, a state capitol building sits in Downtown

- Liberty Park, a central park with a large pond

- Church History Museum has on display different themed artworks

     Add to this a trip to Antelope Island in the neighborhood of the city where you can entertain with hiking, mountain biking and take a look at wildlife. After a day about sightseeing consider a visit to one of restaurants or bars in the city to refresh with a glass of beer and tasty specialties. All of these can be at your fingertips in Salt Lake City in just a click at Booked.net.

Top hotels in Salt Lake City
Cities nearby
Popular Cities in United States
