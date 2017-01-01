Hotels in Salt Lake City
Grand America Hotel Salt Lake City5 star hotel
Wi-FiParking
- ‹
- ›
USD 20 per dayLuggage storage24-hour
Late check-in/ -out
24-hour reception
24-hour room service
24-hour securityFood/ Drinks
Poolside snack bar
A la carte restaurant
Coffee/Tea in lobby
CafeFitness/ Gym
Fitness centerSwimming pool
Seasonal outdoor pool
Indoor heated swimming poolSpa and relaxation
Jacuzzi
Massage
Spa & wellness center
The elegant 5-star Grand America Hotel boasts allergy free rooms and a Jacuzzi as well as setting in a business district of Salt Lake City. The hotel was opened in 2001 and remains an example of European architecture in Salt Lake City ever since. More detailsFromUS$290per nightCheck RatesNot available
Radisson Hotel Salt Lake City Downtown3 star hotel
Wi-FiParking
- ‹
- ›
USD 15 per dayLuggage storage24-hour
24-hour reception
24-hour security
24-hour business centerFood/ Drinks
Bar/ Lounge area
Restaurant
Coffee shopShuttle
Airport shuttleFitness/ Gym
Fitness centerSwimming pool
Indoor swimming pool
Situated in the center of Salt Lake City, the contemporary Radisson Hotel Salt Lake City Downtown offers non-smoking rooms. The hotel was opened in 1985, renovated in 2012 and is housed in a 14-storey building. More detailsFromUS$134per nightCheck RatesNot available
Doubletree Suites By Hilton Hotel Salt Lake City3 star hotel
Paid Wi-Fi
- ‹
- ›
USD 4.95 per dayParking
USD 12 per dayLuggage storage24-hour
24-hour reception
24-hour business centerFood/ Drinks
Bar/ Lounge area
Restaurant buffet
Welcome drinkShuttle
Free airport shuttleFitness/ Gym
Fitness centerSwimming pool
Outdoor swimming pool
Indoor swimming pool
Situated in the center of Salt Lake City, the contemporary Doubletree Suites By Hilton Hotel Salt Lake City offers quiet rooms. Guests can reach Family History Library within a 20-minute walk. More detailsFromUS$142per nightCheck RatesNot available
- Map
Free Wi-Fi
- ‹
- ›
Free Wi-Fi in roomsParking
USD 10 per dayLuggage storage24-hour
24-hour reception
24-hour securityFood/ Drinks
Bar/ Lounge area
Coffee/Tea in lobby
Restaurant buffet
Welcome drink
Picnic area/ TablesFitness/ Gym
Fitness centerSwimming pool
Outdoor swimming pool
Indoor heated swimming poolSpa and relaxation
Jacuzzi
Spa & wellness center
Set in the center of Salt Lake City, the comfortable Homewood Suites By Hilton Salt Lake City-Downtown provides beautiful rooms. The hotel’s ideal location offers quick access to an art gallery and a theater. More detailsFromUS$151per nightCheck RatesNot available
Hilton Garden Inn Salt Lake City Downtown3 star hotel
Wi-FiParking
- ‹
- ›
On-site parkingLuggage storage24-hour
Late check-in/ -out
24-hour receptionFood/ Drinks
Bar/ Lounge area
Restaurant
Welcome drink
Cafe
Coffee shopShuttle
Free airport shuttleFitness/ Gym
Fitness centerSwimming pool
Outdoor swimming pool
Indoor swimming pool
Hilton Garden Inn Salt Lake City Downtown is a 3-star property offering a heated indoor pool, an outdoor swimming pool and a golf course in the heart of Salt Lake City. Hilton Garden Inn Salt Lake City Downtown has been welcoming guests to its cozy rooms since 2006. More detailsFromUS$141per nightCheck RatesNot available
- Map
Wi-FiParking
- ‹
- ›
On-site parkingLuggage storage24-hour
Late check-in/ -out
24-hour receptionFood/ Drinks
Bar/ Lounge area
Restaurant
Cafe
Snack barShuttle
Free airport shuttleFitness/ Gym
Fitness centerSwimming pool
Outdoor swimming pool
Indoor swimming pool
The 3-star Best Western Plus Airport Inn & Suites places guests abound 13 km from Liberty Park. Operating in Salt Lake City since 2012, this hotel features contemporary architecture and modern comforts. More detailsFromUS$88per nightCheck RatesNot available
- Map
Paid Wi-Fi
- ‹
- ›
Paid Wi-Fi in roomsParking
USD 12 per dayLuggage storage24-hour
24-hour reception
24-hour room serviceFood/ Drinks
Bar/ Lounge area
A la carte restaurant
Cafe
Coffee shopFitness/ Gym
Fitness centerSwimming pool
Seasonal outdoor pool
Indoor swimming poolSpa and relaxation
Jacuzzi
Spa & wellness center
The elegant 4-star Salt Lake Marriott Downtown At City Creek Hotel is set in a natural area within a 5-minute walk of City Creek Center. Since 1981, it has been hosting guests in the center of Salt Lake City. More detailsFromUS$220per nightCheck RatesNot available
Hilton Salt Lake City Center Hotel4 star hotel
Paid Wi-FiParking
- ‹
- ›
Paid parkingLuggage storage24-hour
Late check-in/ -out
24-hour reception
24-hour securityFood/ Drinks
Bar/ Lounge area
RestaurantShuttle
Paid airport shuttleFitness/ Gym
Fitness centerSwimming pool
Indoor heated swimming pool
Hilton Salt Lake City Center Hotel is a 4-star property situated about 27 km from Great Salt Lake State Park. This intimate hotel dates from 1983 and was refurbished in 2012. More detailsFromUS$158per nightCheck RatesNot available
Comfort Inn Downtown Salt Lake City3 star hotel
Wi-FiParking
- ‹
- ›
On-site parkingLuggage storage24-hour
24-hour receptionFood/ Drinks
Restaurant buffet
Coffee shop
Picnic area/ TablesShuttle
Free airport shuttleFitness/ Gym
Fitness centerSwimming pool
Outdoor swimming pool
The business 3-star Comfort Inn Downtown provides turndown service, room service and laundry to ensure guests a comfortable stay. The building was renovated in 2010. More detailsFromUS$100per nightCheck RatesNot available
Salt Lake City Marriott City Center Hotel4 star hotel
Wi-FiParking
- ‹
- ›
USD 14 per dayLuggage storage24-hour
24-hour check-in
24-hour reception
24-hour room serviceFood/ Drinks
Cafe
Coffee shop
Lobby barFitness/ Gym
Fitness centerSwimming pool
Outdoor swimming pool
Indoor heated swimming poolSpa and relaxation
Jacuzzi
Massage
Spa & wellness center
Surrounded by a theater, a palace and a temple, Salt Lake City Marriott City Center Hotel offers 359 guestrooms featuring a captivating view. Salt Lake City Marriott City Center Hotel has been welcoming guests to its non-smoking rooms since 2000. More detailsFromUS$206per nightCheck RatesNot available
Hampton Inn Salt Lake City Central3 star hotel
Wi-FiParking
- ‹
- ›
On-site parkingLuggage storage24-hour
24-hour check-in
24-hour receptionFood/ Drinks
Bar/ Lounge area
Restaurant buffet
Welcome drinkFitness/ Gym
Fitness centerSwimming pool
Outdoor swimming pool
Indoor swimming poolSpa and relaxation
Jacuzzi
Spa & wellness center
Situated near ski resorts, the 3-star Hampton Inn Salt Lake City Central offers an indoor heated swimming pool, an outdoor swimming pool and a golf course. Hampton Inn Salt Lake City Central has been welcoming guests to its non-smoking rooms since 1998. More detailsFromUS$125per nightCheck RatesNot available
Hampton Inn Salt Lake City-Downtown3 star hotel
Wi-FiParking
- ‹
- ›
On-site parkingLuggage storage24-hour
Late check-in/ -out
24-hour reception
24-hour business centerFood/ Drinks
Coffee/Tea in lobby
Restaurant buffet
Coffee shopFitness/ Gym
Fitness centerSwimming pool
Outdoor swimming pool
Indoor swimming poolSpa and relaxation
Jacuzzi
Spa & wellness center
Nestled in the center of Salt Lake City, the 3-star Hampton Inn Salt Lake City-Downtown offers direct access to ski resorts. Hampton Inn Salt Lake City-Downtown has been welcoming guests to its non-smoking rooms since 1996. More detailsFromUS$144per nightCheck RatesNot available
Hilton Garden Inn Salt Lake City Airport3 star hotel
Wi-FiParking
- ‹
- ›
On-site parkingLuggage storage24-hour
24-hour reception
24-hour room service
24-hour business centerFood/ Drinks
Bar/ Lounge area
Restaurant
Coffee/Tea in lobby
Snack barShuttle
Free airport shuttleFitness/ Gym
Fitness centerSwimming pool
Indoor swimming pool
The 3-star Hilton Garden Inn Salt Lake City Airport provides ideal lodging in downtown Salt Lake City. Hilton Garden Inn Salt Lake City Airport has been welcoming guests to its non-smoking rooms since 2012. More detailsFromUS$189per nightCheck RatesNot available
Courtyard Salt Lake City Airport Hotel3 star hotel
Free Wi-Fi
- ‹
- ›
Free Wi-Fi in public areasParking
On-site parkingLuggage storage24-hour
Late check-in/ -out
24-hour reception
24-hour room service
24-hour business centerFood/ Drinks
Bar/ Lounge area
Restaurant
Coffee/Tea in lobby
Cafe
Snack bar
Coffee shopShuttle
Free airport shuttleFitness/ Gym
Fitness centerSwimming pool
Outdoor swimming pool
Indoor swimming pool
Courtyard Salt Lake City Airport Hotel is a 3-star welcoming guesthouse, located close to the beach. Founded in 1999, the hotel underwent a renovation in 2007. More detailsFromUS$136per nightCheck RatesNot available
Salt Lake City Marriott University Park Hotel3 star hotel
Wi-FiParking
- ‹
- ›
On-site parkingLuggage storage24-hour
24-hour receptionFood/ Drinks
Bar/ Lounge area
A la carte restaurant
CafeShuttle
Free shuttle serviceFitness/ Gym
Fitness centerSwimming pool
Indoor swimming pool
A 20-minute walk from Utah Museum of Natural History, Salt Lake City Marriott University Park Hotel is a 3-star quiet property offering a beautiful accommodation. Residing in a 7-story building, the hotel was opened in 1987 and renovated in 2006. More detailsFromUS$211per nightCheck RatesNot available
- Map
Wi-FiParking
- ‹
- ›
USD 10 per dayLuggage storage24-hour
Late check-in/ -out
24-hour reception
24-hour business centerFood/ Drinks
Bar/ Lounge area
Coffee/Tea in lobby
Coffee shopShuttle
Shuttle serviceFitness/ Gym
Fitness centerSwimming pool
Seasonal outdoor pool
The stylish Hyatt Place Salt Lake City/Downtown/The Gateway Hotel is situated minutes away from ski areas in Salt Lake City. Hyatt Place Salt Lake City/Downtown/The Gateway Hotel has been welcoming guests to its designer rooms since 2009. More detailsFromUS$164per nightCheck RatesNot available
Hampton Inn Salt Lake City/Murray3 star hotel
Wi-FiParking
- ‹
- ›
On-site parkingLuggage storage24-hour
Late check-in/ -out
24-hour reception
24-hour securityFood/ Drinks
Bar/ Lounge area
Coffee/Tea in lobby
Restaurant buffet
Welcome drinkFitness/ Gym
Fitness centerSwimming pool
Indoor swimming poolSpa and relaxation
Jacuzzi
Spa & wellness center
The 3-star Hampton Inn Salt Lake City/Murray places guests abound 11 km from Eagle Gate. Operating in Salt Lake City since 1997, this hotel features French architecture and modern comforts. More detailsFromUS$112per nightCheck RatesNot available
Fairfield Inn Salt Lake City South3 star hotel
Wi-FiParking
- ‹
- ›
On-site parkingLuggage storage24-hour
24-hour receptionFood/ Drinks
Poolside snack bar
Coffee/Tea in lobby
Pub
Cafe
Picnic area/ TablesShuttle
Airport shuttleFitness/ Gym
Fitness centerSwimming pool
Indoor swimming pool
Fairfield Inn Salt Lake City South is rated 3 stars and is placed about 11 km from Eagle Gate. Founded in 1998, the hotel underwent a renovation in 2012. More detailsFromUS$153per nightCheck RatesNot available
Sheraton Salt Lake City Hotel4 star hotel
Wi-FiParking
- ‹
- ›
On-site parkingLuggage storage24-hour
24-hour check-in
24-hour receptionFood/ Drinks
Bar/ Lounge area
RestaurantShuttle
Free airport shuttleFitness/ Gym
Fitness centerSwimming pool
Seasonal outdoor pool
Heated swimming pool
The world-class 4-star Sheraton Salt Lake City Hotel boasts a sauna and a hairdresser as well as setting in a downtown district of Salt Lake City. Founded in 1975, the hotel underwent a renovation in 2009. More detailsFromUS$147per nightCheck RatesNot available
- Map
Wi-FiParking
- ‹
- ›
Paid parkingLuggage storage24-hour
Late check-in/ -out
24-hour reception
24-hour security
24-hour business centerFood/ Drinks
Bar/ Lounge area
Restaurant
Coffee/Tea in lobby
Coffee shopShuttle
Free airport shuttleFitness/ Gym
Fitness centerSwimming pool
Outdoor swimming pool
Indoor heated swimming pool
Featuring allergy free rooms, a golf course and a sports court, Doubletree By Hilton Hotel Salt Lake City Airport is situated next to a temple and a palace of Salt Lake City. The stylish hotel was built in 1980 and refurbished in 2007. More detailsFromUS$95per nightCheck RatesNot available
City Guide: Salt Lake City
"This is the right place," said Brigham Young, the first Mormon pioneer in Salt Lake City.
He drew up plans to convert this dry valley with small salty lake into a vibrant city. Young intended it to become a new hometown to protect Mormons from persecution. This valley seemed to him a good place, because of its protected location with the high Wasatch Mountains on the east side and a vast desert to the west of the area.
You can see why Young choose this place to establish Salt Lake City for yourself and Booked.net can help you if choose one of the hotels offered on-line. Be it cheap hotel in Salt Lake City to luxury offers we have them all at Booked.net. You can check them out, listed with maps, photos and secure forms.Read more
From the first days Young and his fellow settlers worked hard to harvest crops before winter and dreamed of their new emerging home. But Salt Lake City grew more than anybody could have dreamed of. As soon as railroad arrived to the city it became a trade post drawing huge investments to the area. It became an influential industrial hub thriving on railroads and mines. Meanwhile, businesses brought workers to the territory and Salt Lake City was able to lay claim to becoming a prosperous city.
This immigrant boom shifted the Marmon majority towards a comprehensive mix of religion and ethnicity today in the city live 1.9 percent American Indian and Alaska Native, 4.7 percent Asian, 1.5 percent Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander. This 183,171-strong population occupies a total area of 110.4sqmiles.
When comes to Salt Lake City, after its location it is associated with diverse cultural scene including arts, such events as the 2002 Olympic Winter Games and variety of sites. Attractions include;
- Salt Lake City and County Building, a seat of city's government since 1894
- Utah State Capitol, a state capitol building sits in Downtown
- Liberty Park, a central park with a large pond
- Church History Museum has on display different themed artworks
Add to this a trip to Antelope Island in the neighborhood of the city where you can entertain with hiking, mountain biking and take a look at wildlife. After a day about sightseeing consider a visit to one of restaurants or bars in the city to refresh with a glass of beer and tasty specialties. All of these can be at your fingertips in Salt Lake City in just a click at Booked.net.
