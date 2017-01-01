"This is the right place," said Brigham Young, the first Mormon pioneer in Salt Lake City.

He drew up plans to convert this dry valley with small salty lake into a vibrant city. Young intended it to become a new hometown to protect Mormons from persecution. This valley seemed to him a good place, because of its protected location with the high Wasatch Mountains on the east side and a vast desert to the west of the area.

