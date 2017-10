Elegant France attracts travelers by its irresistible charm, cosmopolitism and historical heritage. Eiffel Tower and Champs-Elysées, Versailles and Louvre fascinate tourists from over the world. Being the capital of the world fashion, France sets beauty standards, founded by the legendary Koko Chanel and continued by new generations of fashion designers. France is home to romantic Edith Piaf, Mireille Mathieu, Charles Aznavour and Joe Dassin. This country can be proud of the beautiful Riviera and Cote d-Azure and luxurious mounting skiing resorts. Therefore it is no wonder that all dream to visit France, walk on its charming streets and feel the exciting atmosphere of freedom and magnificence. France hotels are divided by the French ministry of tourism into four categories, from 1 to 4 stars, depending on the hotel level, location and number of additional services offered.

One of the popular types of cheap France hotel is Bread&Breakfast or Chambres d'Hotes, looking mostly like small guesthouses with rooms for rent. These cozy establishments can be also serving dinner or lunch, and listed in this case as tables d'hotes. Rooms are comfortable and the stay will help you to experience the French life, enjoy cuisine and converse with locals.Private villas or vacation cottages located not far from the owners' house are called Gites. You can expect either very basic amenities or gites with fitted kitchens, en-suite bathrooms and pools. Youth hostels offer everything, from just a bed in a shared room to separate room with bathroom.

France hotel deals

Budget France hotels charge from €12 for a bed in a dormitory and up to €60 per double with private bathroom (€70 in Paris). As an average, villas and B&B's charge from €45-50 per double room with breakfast and from €150 for weekend for a group. Mid-range ho¬tels charge €61 to €140 (€160 in Paris). Expect to pay from €140 in top-end hotels, while in Paris it will cost you from €161.

Small Parisian streets and the grandiose boulevards, famous monuments and extravagant shops, modern shopping malls and dirty suburbs, everything is possible to meet in this amazing city. Hotels in France is not very cheap, so the closer you want to be to the city center of Paris, the higher are hotel rates. Among the best Paris hotels in the city center is one of the best luxury hotels in town, Balzac Hotel, located on Champs-Elysees avenue. Other option will be very charming mid-size luxury Westminster hotel with spacious rooms and excellent service. Among the recommended budget Paris hostels is very friendly Young & Happy Hostel, located in the heart of the Latin Quarter, close to Notre Dame Cathedral. Also, you may look at Oops Hostel with comfortable rooms and modern design.

Unfortunately for backpackers, in Lyon, the second largest French city, you won't find hostels. One of the best budget hotels in town is Hotel de Bretagne with comfy rooms and nice service.

Chartres is a city on the north of France on the Eure River. It's known for Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Chartres, built in XI century. Its architecture is very similar to Notre-Dame in Paris, constructed in XII century. For accommodation, you may stay in a mid-range Kyriad Chartres hotel with 77 guestrooms. Amenities include desks and Internet access, hair dryers and air-conditioning.

France also has known resorts as Courchevel, located in the Savoie region of the French Alps. Hotel Olympic is a budget hotel in the area. Rooms are simple, with balconies. Hotel has bar-lounge. Luxury option will be La Sivoliere hotel.

If you are heading for French Riviera and want to stay in Cannes, check luxury hotel Martinez situated on the legendary La Croisette. This magnificent 1930's palace has 393 spacious and air-conditioned rooms, restaurants and all-year heated swimming pool. One of the most charming mid-range hotels in Cannes will be Hotel de Paris. It's very close to the sea and has a private beach.

Next most popular resort of Riviera is Nice with La Promenade des Anglais, best beaches and landscapes. The best hotel in town is luxury hotel Negresco. For mid-range stay look at Hotel Windsor with specially designed rooms, lounge bar & restaurant, green garden and fitness center. Cheap option will be Hostel Meyerbeer Beach, located close to the beach, offering both dorms and private rooms.